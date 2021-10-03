Analysts Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce sales of $10.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.79 million and the highest is $11.36 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $21.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 million to $51.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.72 million, with estimates ranging from $83.58 million to $105.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

