Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. NetScout Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

