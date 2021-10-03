Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will announce sales of $419.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $464.81 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $98.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,368,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,820,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $211,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,440,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 116,306 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

