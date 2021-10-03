Analysts Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Equities research analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to report sales of $970,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $940,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. PolarityTE reported sales of $3.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $8.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 266.25%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PolarityTE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PolarityTE by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 281,949 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTE opened at $0.65 on Friday. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.