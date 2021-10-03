Analysts Expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will post $2.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year sales of $2.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 million to $3.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.68 million, with estimates ranging from $4.05 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPCE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

NYSE SPCE opened at $23.83 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,427,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 234,575.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

