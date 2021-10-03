Analyzing Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Talis Biomedical and Berkeley Lights, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 1 3 0 0 1.75 Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60

Talis Biomedical presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.49%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus price target of $86.20, suggesting a potential upside of 338.45%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Talis Biomedical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights -69.79% -22.41% -18.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Berkeley Lights’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 14.49 -$91.13 million N/A N/A Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 20.52 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -14.14

Berkeley Lights has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats Talis Biomedical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

