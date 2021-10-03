Analyzing TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) & Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and TotalEnergies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $557.90 million 2.68 -$1.27 billion ($2.54) -22.76 TotalEnergies $140.69 billion 0.91 -$7.24 billion $1.43 33.60

Extraction Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TotalEnergies. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TotalEnergies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Extraction Oil & Gas and TotalEnergies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 TotalEnergies 0 9 7 0 2.44

Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.88%. TotalEnergies has a consensus price target of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than TotalEnergies.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A TotalEnergies 4.10% 7.97% 3.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 140,000 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held 96,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of 145.9 MMBoe; and had 1,322 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment comprises integrated gas and low carbon electricity businesses. It also includes the upstream and midstream LNG activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes the activities of oil supply, trading and marine shipping. The Marketing & Services segment includes the global activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products. The company was founded on March 28, 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.