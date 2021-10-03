Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stake Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Anaplan worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $86,228,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 87.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,040,846 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $45,521,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 39.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,100,000 after buying an additional 775,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock worth $32,847,345 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

