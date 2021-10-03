Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ANEB opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.98. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.56).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $22,803,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

