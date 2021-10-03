Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOMR. B. Riley assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

NYSE AOMR opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,432,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,621,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $3,815,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $3,431,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

