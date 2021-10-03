Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.67. Anhui Conch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

