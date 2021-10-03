AnRKey X Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $193,377.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002194 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00066479 BTC.
  • Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00104039 BTC.
  • Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00143402 BTC.
  • Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.24 or 1.00023506 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
  • stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.77 or 0.07052580 BTC.
  • SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,079,082 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

