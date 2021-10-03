ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $344.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

