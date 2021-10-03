Antiample Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,134.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Antiample coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Antiample has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $2,134.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $22,013.68 or 0.45006084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00258084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00118628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

