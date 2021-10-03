Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $331,810. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $127,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.