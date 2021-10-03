APENFT Market Cap Tops $55.59 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One APENFT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $55.59 million and approximately $49.69 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APENFT has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.95 or 0.08876809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.00289971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00115545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

