Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APGB. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 120.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter valued at $2,922,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,948,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

