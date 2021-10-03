Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 9.6% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.11. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

