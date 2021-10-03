Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.8% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $100,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Apple by 19.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,133,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $429,169,000 after buying an additional 506,738 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,192,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $437,303,000 after buying an additional 162,681 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $61,510,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.11. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

