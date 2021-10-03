Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 108,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average of $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

