Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lessened by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,263,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,554 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $173,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 108,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

