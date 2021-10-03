Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.11. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.