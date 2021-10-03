Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 146,557 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises about 1.5% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.17% of Ares Capital worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

