Arqma (ARQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,236.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $677,265.55 and $2,236.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,520.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.70 or 0.07023655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00348888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.48 or 0.01158388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00108966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.89 or 0.00540580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.41 or 0.00453300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00296739 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,911,598 coins and its circulating supply is 10,867,054 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.