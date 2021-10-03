ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASA opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

