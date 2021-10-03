AscendEX (BitMax) Token Trading Up 15.5% This Week (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,795.53 or 0.44754469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00260367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00117800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

