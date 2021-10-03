Atheios (ATH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $109.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $42,911.62 and approximately $109.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.56 or 0.07089410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00356407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.36 or 0.01181424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00111301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.63 or 0.00533127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.72 or 0.00449121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00298815 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,042,420 coins and its circulating supply is 43,911,766 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

