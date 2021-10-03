Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Acquires 940 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $136,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $394.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,485. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.58. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $400.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.80.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,845. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

