Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Cuts Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 1.53% of Service Co. International worth $137,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after buying an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $60.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,297. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

