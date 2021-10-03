Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,279 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.13% of Linde worth $200,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

NYSE LIN traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,021. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

