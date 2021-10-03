Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $142.25 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.26% of Global Payments worth $142,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.85. 1,644,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

