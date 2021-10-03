Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $156.90 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,543 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.65% of CDW worth $156,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,156,000 after buying an additional 251,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

