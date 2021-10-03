Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $167.50 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.30% of Graco worth $167,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Graco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Graco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Graco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GGG traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.30. 494,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,870. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

