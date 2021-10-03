Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $178.83 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216,361 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.83% of Xylem worth $178,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.30. 1,472,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,109. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.95. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

