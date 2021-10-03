Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $225.37 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.17% of Intuit worth $225,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $4.46 on Friday, reaching $543.97. 1,439,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,844. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.05 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $550.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

