Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $256.95 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,065 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 1.47% of Bio-Techne worth $256,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $9.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $493.82. 216,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,118. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 142.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $245.83 and a one year high of $543.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.40.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

