Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Lowers Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,506 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.12% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $137,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL traded up $10.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,855. The stock has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.79 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

