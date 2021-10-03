Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Purchases 69,153 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,153 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 4.18% of IAA worth $307,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IAA during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of IAA traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. 501,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,719. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.