Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Reduces Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,015,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,249 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 4.57% of Columbia Sportswear worth $296,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $4,811,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,786,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average of $103.08. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

