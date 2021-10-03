Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,438 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $173,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $577.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,117. The stock has a market cap of $275.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.69. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

