Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Reduces Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,123,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 4.81% of frontdoor worth $205,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in frontdoor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after acquiring an additional 290,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in frontdoor by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,550,000 after acquiring an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in frontdoor by 1.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,251,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,990,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in frontdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in frontdoor by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after acquiring an additional 226,323 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of FTDR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.05. 359,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,686. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.