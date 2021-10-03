Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 158,889 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,351,309 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 158,889 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.53% of The TJX Companies worth $428,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.61. 6,787,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

