Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 18,261 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.22% of American Tower worth $274,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after acquiring an additional 487,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,545,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,614,000 after purchasing an additional 574,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

AMT stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,379. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.