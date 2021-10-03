Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 2,880 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.90% of Pool worth $166,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $437.40. 259,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $500.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $476.98 and its 200-day moving average is $439.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

