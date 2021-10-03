Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 347,401 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,645,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347,401 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 2.85% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $189,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,301 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,463,000 after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 492,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,825. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

