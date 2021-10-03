Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 3,662 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 2.13% of Casey’s General Stores worth $153,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $187.40. The company had a trading volume of 197,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.69 and its 200 day moving average is $206.11. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.