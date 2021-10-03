Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 452,023 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452,023 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 2.76% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $273,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after buying an additional 489,907 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 260.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 186,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.02. 312,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.07 and a 200 day moving average of $209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $258.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

