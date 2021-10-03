Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Takes $185.04 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,372,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,043,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.52% of Black Knight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 956,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

