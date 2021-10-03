Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 191.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after purchasing an additional 455,972 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.11.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $392.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.63. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $420.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.08, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

