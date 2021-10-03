Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $11.31 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

