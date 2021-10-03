Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.0 days.
OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $11.31 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
